ED attaches DSK Group property worth Rs 904 cr under PMLA

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday attached assets worth Rs 904 crore of the DSK Group for allegedly defrauding small investors. The ED is probing the group under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

According to a statement by the ED, DSK Group Chairman and Pune-based realtor Deepak Sakharam Kulkarni, his wife Hemanti and their son and executive director of the group, Shirish, allegedly floated eight partnership firms in Mumbai, Pune and Kolhapur to collect deposits from “gullible investors”. The agency said between 2006 and 2017, the firms raised about Rs 1,129 crore from over 35,000 investors. The immovable properties attached by the ED include land, buildings, flats, insurance policies and cash deposits in bank accounts.

The ED statement said the three officials of the group, “layered and integrated” the funds received by the eight partnership firms “through various high-value sham transactions under cover of capital, advance against property and director’s loan between 40 group companies” of DSK to project it as “untainted money”.

The ED has alleged that the money was then laundered to four DSK firms in India and the US, as well as to the bank accounts of the Kulkarnis.

The ED statement also said the laundered money was utilised to purchase properties in India and the US, to repay bank loans and to purchase high-value LIC policies for the Kulkarni family, among others.