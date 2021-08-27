ED attaches assets worth Rs 5.73 crore of NCP leader Eknath Khadse

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached assets worth Rs 5.73 crore of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Eknath Khadse, his wife Mandakini Khadse and son-in-law Girish Chaudhri in connection with a money laundering case.

The agency has frozen a bank account with a deposit of Rs 86 lakh and attached properties, including a bungalow in Lonavala and three land parcels in Jalgaon in Maharashtra, belonging to Khadse’s family.

The agency has been investigating Khadse and Chaudhri, who is currently lodged in jail, for buying land in Pune’s Bhosari village for Rs 3.75 crore when its actual value was over Rs 31 crore. The ED has alleged that the land was purchased in Chaudhri’s name and money for the deal was allegedly routed through five shell companies.

Last October, the central agency had filed an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) against Khadse, his wife, Chaudhri and Abbas Ukani for allegedly grabbing land of the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation at Bhosari. Ukani is the original owner of the land.

The ED has alleged that Khadse, who was the state Revenue Minister in 2016, was able to manipulate the land deal using his official position and government machinery, causing a loss of Rs 61.25 crore to the public exchequer.