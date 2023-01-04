ED provisionally attaches assets worth Rs 10.20 cr in Ratnagiri in connection with case against Parab

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday provisionally attached assets worth Rs 10.20 crore in Dapoli at Ratnagiri in connection with the money laundering case registered against former Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab. The central agency said the attached assets are in the form of a land which is valued at Rs 2.73 crore while the resort constructed over the land is worth Rs 7.46 crore.

Speaking to media persons, Parab claimed that the resort does not belong to him but is owned by a person called Sadanand Kadam. “All the relevant documents have been submitted before the authorities. This is purposely being done to malign my image politically,” he said.

The agency had initiated its probe on the basis of a complaint filed by the Ministry of Environmental Forest and Climate Change against Parab, Sai Resort, Sea Conch Resort and others made before the judicial magistrate in Dapoli for alleged violation of section 19, section 15 and section 7 of Environment (Protection) Act, 1986.

An FIR was also registered in this regard at Dapoli Police Station for allegedly deceiving and causing loss to the Maharashtra government.

“PMLA investigation has revealed that Anil Parab in connivance with Sadanand Kadam got an illegal permission from the local sub-divisional (SDO) office for conversion of use of land from agricultural to non-agricultural purpose and constructed resort in violation of Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms,” read the official statement issued by the ED.

While the officials said Parab acquired permission from the Revenue Department for construction of a twin bungalow (Ground + 1 floor) over a piece of land falling under CRZ-III, which implies ‘No Development Zone’, he illegally constructed Sai Resort NX, which had Ground + two floors.

The agency has also said that Parab, with the deliberate intention to hide his identity as the owner, obtained the permission in the name of the previous owner, Vibhas Sathe, from the Revenue Department by forging his signature on the application. The ED has claimed that he deliberately hid the fact that the land falls within CRZ-III before the Gram Panchayat and pressurised it to transfer the land along with the building in his name despite no mention of any construction in the original sale deed. Parab has also cheated the Gram Panchayat by making an application for taxation purpose before the completion of the entire construction of the building, the ED added.

“It may be mentioned here that the payment of construction of Resort was deliberately made in cash and construction commenced before the registration of land in the name of Anil Parab (even though payments were made and land was in his physical possession) in order to hide the identity of real owner of the building so that in future the expenses made for the building construction and any violation comes to fore, the onus could be shifted to Vibhas Sathe, the previous land owner,” read ED’s statement.

However, Parab later sold the land on paper to Kadam after various complaints regarding the illegal construction of Sai Resort NX came to light, the agency said. “It was done to conceal the illegalities and irregularities vis a vis construction of the said resort within CRZ-III i.e. No Development Zone,” said an ED official.