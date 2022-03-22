ED attaches assets of Uddhav Thackeray’s relative in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached assets of Uddhav Thackeray’s relative in a money laundering case. The ED has attached immovable properties worth Rs 6.45 crore of Shree Saibaba Grihanirmiti Pvt Ltd owned by Rashmi Thackeray’s brother Shridhar Madhav Patankar in connection with the case against Pushpak Bullion for allegedly accepting demonetised currency amounting to Rs 84.5 crore for purchase of 258 kg of gold.

The ED in a statement said the attached assets include 11 residential flats in a real estate project called Neelambari in Thane.

An investigation by ED found that Mahesh Patel of Mumbai-based Pushpak Group “siphoned off and layered funds” of Pushpak group companies. In one such instance, the ED claimed that Pushpak Realty Developer transferred Rs 20.02 crore to a group of entities controlled by an accommodation entry provider, Nandkishore Chaturvedi “after layering it through various connected/ unconnected entities.”

This money was subsequently parked in a real estate project developed by Shree Saibaba Grihanirmiti.

“Nandkishore Chaturvedi who operates a number of shell companies further transferred the money through his shell company Humsafar Dealer Private Limited in the garb of extending unsecured loans in excess of Rs. 30 Crore to Shree Saibaba Grihanirmiri Pvt. Ltd. Thus, the money siphoned off by Mahesh Patel in connivance with Mr. Nandkishore Chaturvedi was parked in the real estate projects by Shree Saibaba Grihanirmiti Pvt. Ltd,” said the ED.

Earlier the agency had provisionally attached properties worth Rs 21.46 crore of the promoters of Pushpak Bullion in the case.

The ED had registered a case against Pushpak Bullion in March 2017. The agency had found that Rs 84.5 crore demonetised currency notes were deposited in the bank accounts of two jewellery firms after demonetisation in November 2016 and the money was then transferred to Pushpak Bullion for purchase of 258 kg of gold.