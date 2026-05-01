ED files court plea seeking Ashok Kharat’s production

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is likely to be next in line to seek custody of self-styled godman Ashok Kharat, as the agency has moved special court in Mumbai to request his production before the court to arrest him. Kharat was arrested in March following multiple complaints of sexual assault and has been in the custody of various police stations since. The ED also conducted searches and raids on entities linked to him.

This week, the ED sought that a production warrant be issued, directing that Kharat be brought before the special court, stating that his arrest is necessary in a probe of money-laundering, allegedly committed by him. “Production of Mr Ashok Kharat is also necessary to identify the ultimate beneficiaries of the proceeds of crime who have acquired, possessed and utilised the proceeds of crime. Further, he is the main person who extorted the money from the victims spanning across Maharashtra through religious manipulation….” the ED plea said.