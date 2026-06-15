ED arrest two former Reliance Group directors in money-laundering case

ED arrests former Reliance Anil Ambani Group directors Sateesh Seth and Gautam Doshi in connection with ongoing money laundering investigations under the PMLA. (File)

Directorate of Enforcement (ED) Friday arrested Sateesh Seth and Gautam Bhailal Doshi, former directors of Reliance Anil Ambani Group (RAAG) under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act(PMLA), 2002 in connection with ongoing investigation into the RAAG.

The agency said that Seth has been arrested in the offence registered against M/s Reliance Infrastructure Limited and others, while Gautam Doshi has been arrested in the offence against M/s Reliance Communications Ltd. & Ors.

The agency said that Sateesh Seth has been associated with RAAG for a substantial period and has held the position of Group Managing Director, exercising control over key commercial and financial decisions of several group companies.