ED arrest two former Reliance Group directors in money-laundering case

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Directorate of Enforcement (ED) Friday arrested Sateesh Seth and Gautam Bhailal Doshi, former directors of Reliance Anil Ambani Group (RAAG) under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act(PMLA), 2002 in connection with ongoing investigation into the RAAG.
The agency said that Seth has been arrested in the offence registered against M/s Reliance Infrastructure Limited and others, while Gautam Doshi has been arrested in the offence against M/s Reliance Communications Ltd. & Ors.
The agency said that Sateesh Seth has been associated with RAAG for a substantial period and has held the position of Group Managing Director, exercising control over key commercial and financial decisions of several group companies.
He has also held directorships in multiple group companies engaged in infrastructure, power and allied sectors, the agency said.
Sateesh Seth has occupied key Directorial and Managerial positions in M/s Reliance Infrastructure Limited since 2000.
The agency added that Gautam Bhailal Doshi has also had a longstanding association with RAAG, where he acted as a Group Managing Director, exercising control over taxation, planning and compliance, risk management, etc. of the group companies. He was also a Director in M/s Reliance Telecom Limited, as well as authorised signatory for bank accounts of multiple Indian and foreign RAAG companies.
The agency said that their investigation revealed that Doshi has been instrumental in siphoning off public funds from road construction projects undertaken by M/s Reliance Infrastructure Ltd.
It further said that they found Doshi played a key role in creating the corporate structure which has been utilised for siphoning off Proceeds of Crime from M/s Reliance Communications Limited and M/s Reliance Telecom Limited.
Seth was produced before the Hon’ble Special Court (PMLA), Greater Bombay, Maharashtra, whereafter ED was granted his transit remand. Subsequently, he was produced before the Hon’ble Special Court (PMLA), Dwarka, New Delhi, whereafter he was remanded to ED’s custody for 6 days.
Gautam Bhailal Doshi was produced before the Hon’ble Special Court (PMLA), Rouse Avenue, New Delhi, whereafter he was remanded to ED’s custody for 5 days, the agency said.
Responding to the arrests, a Reliance Group spokesperson said, “ Mr. Satish Seth (age 70 years) and Mr. Gautam Doshi (age 73 years) are not associated with the Group. Mr. Satish Seth served the Group as a Group Managing Director and as a Director on the Boards of several companies. Mr. Seth left the Group in 2025. Mr. Gautam Doshi served the Group as a Group Managing Director and as a Director on the Boards of several companies, both within and outside the Group. Mr. Doshi left the Group six years ago, in 2020.”
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