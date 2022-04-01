scorecardresearch
Thursday, March 31, 2022
ED arrests Nagpur lawyer who filed case against Devendra Fadnavis

Uke is also the lawyer representing Congress leader Nana Patole in a Rs 500 crore defamation suit filed against IPS officer Rashmi Shukla in the alleged phone tapping case.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
April 1, 2022 12:44:50 am
Earlier, Uke had sought criminal proceedings against Fadnavis for non-disclosure of two criminal cases against him in his election affidavit of 2014.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday arrested Nagpur-based advocate Satish Uke in connection with an alleged land grabbing case following day-long searches at his residence and questioning him. Uke has, in the past, filed several petitions against politicians, including BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, for non-disclosure of information in election affidavit.

On Thursday, the ED began searching Uke’s residence in Parvati Nagar area of Nagpur around 6am. Later, Uke was taken to the office of the agency in Nagpur for questioning, said sources. According to a source, the ED case pertains to an alleged complaint of grabbing of a 1.2 acre prime plot in Nagpur by Uke using forged ownership documents. Sources said ED has seized a laptop, some documents and mobile phones owned by Uke.

Earlier, Uke had sought criminal proceedings against Fadnavis for non-disclosure of two criminal cases against him in his election affidavit of 2014.

Uke is also the lawyer representing Congress leader Nana Patole in a Rs 500 crore defamation suit filed against IPS officer Rashmi Shukla in the alleged phone tapping case.

He had also filed a petition before the Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court asking for a police probe into the death of B H Loya, CBI special judge in the Sohrabuddin Shaikh fake encounter case.

