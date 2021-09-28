Mumbai: ED arrests close aide of Shiv Sena MP in money-laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Saeed Khan, a close aide of Shiv Sena MP Bhavana Gawali, in connection with a money-laundering case.

Khan was summoned earlier by ED but he failed to appear before the agency. He was arrested under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Gawali, an MP from Yavatmal-Washim, has been under the ED scanner for alleged misappropriation of funds of about Rs 16 crore. The ED is also probing a trust linked to Gawali in this case.

Earlier, the agency searched seven premises in Washim connected to Gawali and Khan, who is a director in a company owned by Gawali and her mother.