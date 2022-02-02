ED arrests businessman Pravin Raut in connection with fraudulent FSI sale

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested businessman Pravin Raut under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with its probe into the alleged fraudulent sale of floor space index (FSI) of a plot in suburban Mumbai by Guruashish Construction Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL), officials said on Wednesday.

HDIL has been under the scanner of multiple investigating agencies in connection with the Rs 4,300 crore fraud at Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank.

Sources said the ED on Tuesday searched a few premises linked to Pravin Raut and later called him for questioning at its office in South Mumbai. Raut was placed under arrest on Wednesday morning after several hours of questioning.

The ED has found that Guruashish Construction was given a contract from the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) a few years ago to redevelop the Patra Chawl in Goregaon West in suburban Mumbai. Sources said Pravin Raut negotiated the deal between MHADA and HDIL. The ED has alleged that the company fraudulently sold FSI worth Rs 1,000 crore without building the mandatory tenements for the people living in the chawl.

Earlier, the ED attached assets worth Rs 72 crore of Raut under PMLA in the PMC Bank case.