ED attaches Anil Deshmukh’s assets worth Rs 4.2 cr in corruption case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday attached immovable assets worth Rs 4.20 crore of former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh and his family in a corruption case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

“The attached assets are in the form of one residential flat valued at Rs 1.54 crore, located at Worli, Mumbai and 25 land parcels of book value Rs 2.67 crore, located at Dhutum villages in Uran, Raigarh district of Maharashtra,” said ED in a statement.

The agency said its probe has found that Deshmukh, while serving as the Home Minister of Maharashtra, “received illegal gratification of approximately Rs 4.70 crore in cash from various orchestra bar owners” through the now suspended Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Waze.

According to ED, Deshmukh’s family “laundered the tainted money of Rs 4.18 crore and projected it as untainted by showing the same as amount received in the trust namely Shri Sai Shikshan Sanstha”.

“Investigations have further revealed that flat located at Worli, Mumbai which is beneficially owned by Anil Deshmukh is registered in the name of his wife Aarti Deshmukh and bought in cash in 2004 but the sale deed was executed only in February 2020 when Deshmukh was serving as the home minister.

“Further Deshmukh family has acquired the 50% ownership in Premier Port Links Pvt. Ltd. including its assets i.e. land and shops totally valued at approximately Rs 5.34 Crore (Book Value) by merely paying amount of Rs 17.95 lakh, that too after a substantial gap,” said the ED statement.

Earlier, the ED had arrested Deshmukh’s private secretary Sanjeev Palande and private assistant Kundan Shinde in connection with the case.

The ED probe into Deshmukh’s financial transactions is in line with the CBI probe into former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh’s allegations of corruption against the NCP leader. Deshmukh has denied the allegations.