Ten economic growth centers planned in extended Mumbai Metropolitan Region

The Maharashtra government has identified 10 economic growth centers in the extended Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), which will be developed on private land. The idea is to give impetus to the extended area of MMR by proposing various industrial and economic activities in order to decentralise the economic activities from the core of MMR to its peripheries, officials said.

The 10 economic growth centers include Boisar, Palghar, Manor, Mahapoli, Padgha, Titwala, Badlapur, Vangani, Khalapur & Karjat, Pen, Khar and Alibaug. The large chunks of private land – spread over more than 200 hectares – in these areas will be developed as growth centers on a public-private-partnership model. Half of the said land will be allotted to private entities to set up businesses while the remaining half will be with the private developer to be used by them for commercial or residential use. The state government will create the necessary infrastructure to facilitate the growth of these centres.

According to the presentation made in front of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, there will be no use-restriction on such plots. The private land holder will get full Floor Space Index (FSI) for remaining 50 per cent land where commercial development can take place. The revenue thus generated can be utilised by Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to bear the investment cost for infrastructure projects, which will make these proposals financially feasible.

“One of the concerns is that the proposed transportation network and additional proposals such as Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi highway, Coastal highway (Alibaug to Panjim) and Konkan Expressway would increase the inbound and outbound traffic flow significantly,” said an official. The official, though, cautioned that movement of traffic towards and from regional nodes such as Surat, Vapi, Nashik, Pune and Konkan region will lead to “tremendous” issues in way of development potential of towns of extended MMR if they are not properly planned.

With a total area of 2,013 square kilometers, Palghar and Alibaug have been identified as development potential areas of extended MMR as inbound and outbound traffic of the region would first get in contact with these settlements. For this, the government has also proposed the preparation of a detailed Development Plan (DP) for these towns.