Economic anarchy increasing: Shiv Sena

Slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi over India’s “deteriorating economy”, the Shiv Sena on Saturday said there was an ‘economic anarchy’ in the country. Referring to the recent action against senior officials of Bank of Maharashtra (BoM), the Sena raised questions over alleged inaction against chairpersons of ICICI Bank, Punjab National Bank and other banks for ‘giving loans illegally’.

“During the Modi regime, several bank scams have come to the fore, but it would have been better had similar action been taken against all banks as it had been taken in case of BoM ,” said an editorial in Sena mouthpiece Saamana.

On Wednesday, Pune City Police had arrested BoM MD and CEO Ravindra Marathe, BoM Executive Director Rajendra Gupta, Zonal Manager Nityanand Deshpande, and former CEO and MD Sushil Muhnot for their role in sanctioning the allegedly ‘illegal’ loan of about Rs 100 crore to DSK Developers Limited for the company’s Dream City project.

“The bad loan of more than 1.44 lakh crore has been written off in the country and many big people and nationalised banks are involved in it. Of these, how many bank chairpersons have gone to jail for giving loans illegally? What strict action by finance minister has been taken against these people who looted the banks?” asked Sena.

Referring to Rs 745-crore deposits in Ahmedabad District Cooperative Bank, in which BJP president Amit Shah is a director, in five days after the demonetisation, the Sena questioned that how come the deposits had been allowed and added that an in-depth inquiry was required.

It further said demonetisation had destroyed all the sectors and the RBI governor was responsible for it and a case should be filed against him. “There is an economic anarchy in the country and it is increasing. Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian has resigned and is going abroad. (Vijay) Mallya, Nirav Modi and (Mehul) Choksi have already run away. Due to issues with the Modi government, Raghuram Rajan has also left the country,” it said.

