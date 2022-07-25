ECI to launch campaign in Maharashtra to link Voter ID with Aadhaar from August 1

July 25, 2022 9:09:38 pm
The Election Commission of India (ECI) will start a campaign across Maharashtra to link Voter ID cards with Aadhaar from August 1. The aim of this voluntary drive is to establish the identity of electors and authenticate entries in the electoral roll as well as to identify if the same person is registered in more than one constituency or more than once in the same constituency.
“To link Aadhaar card to Voter ID card, voters need to fill application form 6-B available online on the election commission website and at electoral registration offices. It can be linked online on Voter helpline app and national voter service portal, too,” said Shrikant Deshpande, Chief Election Officer (CEO) of Maharashtra.
He said linking the Aadhaar number with Voter ID is voluntary. “No existing voter’s name will be omitted from the electoral list on the ground that the Aadhaar number has not been submitted,” he said, adding that there is provision for a double lock system for the security of voters’ physical documents and computerised information. He said masking will be used to keep the Aadhaar card number confidential.
According to the ECI, linking Voter ID and Aadhaar establishes the identity of elector and authenticates entries in electoral rolls, avoids duplication of voter names and informs voters about the latest notifications from the election commission through mobile phones.
Voters can do self-authentication online by filling form 6-B on portal/apps and authenticating the same by using Aadhar OTP, received on his or her mobile number registered with UIDAI. Also, a booth level officer (BLO) will conduct door-to-door visits to get form 6-B filled and records will be accordingly digitised.
