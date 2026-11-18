The Election Commission of India (ECI) has extended the timeline for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Maharashtra, revising the schedule for the distribution and collection of enumeration forms and the disposal of claims and objections. The final electoral roll in the state will now be published on December 22.

As per the revised schedule, enumeration forms for voters will be generated and printed by November 18, and distributed and collected between November 18 and November 30. The process of dealing with the forms received, including those relating to voters categorised as Absent, Shifted, Dead and Duplicate (ASDD), will have to be completed by December 10.