The Election Commission of India (ECI) has extended the timeline for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Maharashtra, revising the schedule for the distribution and collection of enumeration forms and the disposal of claims and objections. The final electoral roll in the state will now be published on December 22.
As per the revised schedule, enumeration forms for voters will be generated and printed by November 18, and distributed and collected between November 18 and November 30. The process of dealing with the forms received, including those relating to voters categorised as Absent, Shifted, Dead and Duplicate (ASDD), will have to be completed by December 10.
The Commission has also set December 15 as the deadline for disposing of claims and objections in Maharashtra. This phase, which began on August 31, will cover applications and objections relating to entries in the electoral rolls.
The revised schedule was communicated through an order issued by ECI Under Secretary Sandeep Kumar to the Chief Electoral Officers of Maharashtra and six other states, along with the Union Territory of Delhi.
The other states covered by the revised schedule are Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Nagaland, Haryana and Jharkhand. While the claims and objections process in Maharashtra and Delhi began on August 31, it started on July 31 in Andhra Pradesh and Haryana, August 5 in Jharkhand, August 17 in Telangana and September 20 in Nagaland.
The Commission has directed the Chief Electoral Officers to communicate the revised schedule to all officials and staff involved in the exercise. They have also been asked to publicise the revised SIR-2026 programme, including the enumeration process for ASDD voters, through available media platforms and provide political parties with written information about the changes.
The extension comes as the state continues the exercise to verify electoral rolls and identify voters whose details require scrutiny. The revised deadlines provide additional time for the distribution and collection of forms and for the disposal of claims and objections before publication of the final roll.