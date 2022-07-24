EC asks Thackeray, Shinde to prove majority

July 24, 2022 1:14:17 am
The Election Commission of India (EC) has asked both Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his predecessor, Uddhav Thackeray, to submit documentary evidence to prove that they have the majority members in the Shiv Sena to stake claim to the party.
Sources said the poll panel has asked both leaders to submit evidence to prove majority and respond by August 8.
The two sides are learnt to have been asked to submit documents, including letters of support from the legislative and organisational wings of the party and written statements of the rival factions.
On July 20, Shinde had approached the EC in a bid to stake claim over the Sena in whole. The Shinde group of the party sought allocation of the Sena ‘bow and arrow’ poll symbol to it, citing recognition granted to them in Lok Sabha and Maharashtra Assembly.
Earlier, the Thackeray faction had written to the poll panel, requesting it to hear its views before making any decision on representations for claims over the party name and its election symbol.
The claim over the symbol assumes significance as the Supreme Court had on Wednesday directed the Maharashtra State Election Commission to notify elections to local bodies within two weeks.
Elections are due in several civic bodies in the state, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, which would indicate which Sena faction gets the popular support.
With PTI inputs
