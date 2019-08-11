EC should postpone polls till next year: Raj Thackeray

MNS CHIEF Raj Thackeray on Saturday said that the Election Commission (EC) of India should postpone the state Assembly polls till next year in view of the flood situation in Maharashtra.

Addressing mediapersons, Thackeray said that it might take two to three days for the flood water to recede in western Maharashtra but even after that the affected areas would face health issues.

“It will take time to compensate the losses and stabilise the affected people. It will not happen in a few days. The model code of conduct for Assembly polls might come to in force in September. The government will then shrug off its responsibility, claiming that it can’t provide any assistance while the code of conduct is in place. So, the polls should postponed and can be held next year,” Thackeray said while adding that he would write to the EC on this.

Taking on the ruling parties, Thackeray said the the Army should have been called for rescue operations on the first day of the flood. “We don’t have a system to deal with flood. This is not the first time that we are witnessing flood… The ruling parties are only interested in politics…”