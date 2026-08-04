EC extends Maharashtra voter roll revision deadline to Aug 17, final electoral roll now on October 27

The decision to extend voter roll revision came following a request from the Maharashtra CEO’s office. (File photo)

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday once again revised the schedule for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Maharashtra’s electoral rolls, extending the ongoing house-to-house verification by Booth Level Officers (BLOs) by another nine days till August 17 and postponing the publication of the final electoral roll to October 27.

The decision came following a request from the Maharashtra CEO’s office on Tuesday.

Under the revised schedule, BLOs will now conduct house-to-house verification till August 17. The draft electoral roll will be published on August 24, after which claims and objections can be filed till September 23.

The process of issuing notices, conducting hearings and disposing of claims and objections will continue till October 22, with the final electoral roll to be published on October 27.