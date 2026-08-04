EC extends Maharashtra voter roll revision deadline to Aug 17, final electoral roll now on October 27

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The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday once again revised the schedule for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Maharashtra’s electoral rolls, extending the ongoing house-to-house verification by Booth Level Officers (BLOs) by another nine days till August 17 and postponing the publication of the final electoral roll to October 27.
The decision came following a request from the Maharashtra CEO’s office on Tuesday.
Under the revised schedule, BLOs will now conduct house-to-house verification till August 17. The draft electoral roll will be published on August 24, after which claims and objections can be filed till September 23.
The process of issuing notices, conducting hearings and disposing of claims and objections will continue till October 22, with the final electoral roll to be published on October 27.
The Election Commission has directed the Chief Electoral Officer to inform all officials concerned with the revised schedule to ensure wide publicity through all available media and communicate the changes to political parties in writing.
This is the second extension granted by the Commission during the ongoing revision exercise. On July 17, the ECI had revised the schedule after the Maharashtra Chief Electoral Officer sought more time, citing disruption caused by heavy rainfall.
At that time, the deadline for the house-to-house verification exercise was extended from July 29 to August 8, while the period for filing claims and objections was rescheduled to August 17-September 16. The publication of the final electoral roll was also deferred from the earlier schedule to October 19.
Mumbai’s City and Suburban districts together have around 10,000 BLOs, each responsible for verifying 900-1,200 voters. They are required to distribute enumeration forms, verify details of the voters, obtain their signatures, and also upload the forms digitally. If a voter is unavailable, the BLOs are required to pay at least three visits before they are marked under the ASDD (Absent, Shifted, Dead, Duplicate) category.
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