Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
EC decision on Shiv Sena name & symbol on merit, says Eknath Shinde

“The government is formed only after completing all legal formalities. I don’t want to read much into the statement made by Pawar but only say that the ECI decision is completely on merit,” he said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. (File)
EC decision on Shiv Sena name & symbol on merit, says Eknath Shinde
Denying the allegations leveled by NCP chief Sharad Pawar on the “misuse of power” behind the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) decision to allocate the name and symbol of Shiv Sena to the party faction led by Eknath Shinde, the chief minister on Thursday said the ECI’s decision was taken on the basis of merit.

“He is a senior and experienced leader. The ECI and court are independent organisations with autonomous power. The decision of ECI was on merit and in a democracy, majority is of utmost importance,” Shinde said in Pune on Thursday.

“The government is formed only after completing all legal formalities. I don’t want to read much into the statement made by Pawar but only say that the ECI decision is completely on merit,” he said.

During his visit to the city, the chief minister met the family members of Mukta Tilak — the BJP legislator from Kasba who died in December — at their residence in Narayan Peth.

Both Kasba in Pune city and Chinchwad in Pimpri-Chinchwad are headed for by-polls on February 26.

On his frequent visits to Kasba in the last few days due to the by-poll campaign, Shinde said, “This by-poll will be won by the saffron alliance as it is our bastion. I have been coming to the area to work on resolving development issues of the constituency. I have discussed various issues including redevelopment of Wada, dilapidated buildings, heritage buildings…”.

The chief minister also said the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has accepted the demands of students to implement the new syllabus and pattern for the competitive examination from 2025 instead of 2023.

“The state government had urged MPSC to change its previous decision and accept the demands of students. We don’t want to take any credit but few political parties are trying to do so (take credit for the decision),” he said.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 24-02-2023 at 04:02 IST
