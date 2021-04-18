EC, Centre responsible for second wave, says Shiv Sena

The Shiv Sena on Saturday held the Election Commission and the Union government responsible for the second wave of Covid-19 in the country. An editorial in party mouthpiece Saamana said the Covid-19 situation could have been brought under control had the Centre reduced the “political dose” and focussed on the fight against the virus.

Maintaining that the Centre is not ready to take the pandemic seriously, the editorial said: “While China was held responsible for the first wave of coronavirus, the Election Commission and Centre are responsible for the current second wave. The Covid-19 spread 500 times faster from states where elections were held or are underway.

For elections and political selfishness, the rulers of Delhi created a second wave of the pandemic.” It blamed rallies being taken out by political parties in poll-bound states of West Bengal, Assam and Kerala as well as the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Haridwar for the second wave.

“While the country is reporting more than 2 lakh Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, election rallies and Kumbh Mela are not being stopped. Millions of devotees congregated at Kumbh and took a dip in the Ganga. This led to the transmission of Covid-19 across the country,” the editorial said. It added that the Centre had moved its capital to West Bengal and Delhi had been taken over by the pandemic.

“Had the Centre reduced the political dose and kept its focus on controlling the spread of coronavirus, the situation would have certainly remained under control.”

Meanwhile, it praised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his suggestion to allow foreign-made vaccines in India, which was criticised by the BJP.

“The government allowed it when the situation went out of hand. It means Gandhi is a hundred steps ahead of the government in the fight against the pandemic,” the party said.