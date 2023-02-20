scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Shiv Sena row: Uddhav Thackeray demands EC dissolution, says it ‘can’t dictate who will get what’

After EC recognises Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena as ‘real’ party, Uddhav Thackeray alleges it was a pre-planned conspiracy to snatch the Sena name and political symbol. ‘You cannot steal my Thackeray name,’ he hit out.

Uddhav announced that his faction has approached the Supreme Court against the EC order and the hearing on the disqualification plea will be heard by the court from Tuesday.
Days after the Election Commission (EC) recognised the faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as the real Shiv Sena and allotted the party name and ‘bow and arrow’ symbol to it, Uddhav Thackeray on Monday called for the dissolution of the EC and demanded that the election commissioner should not be appointed directly by the government but instead should be elected.

“The EC should be dissolved immediately. The election commissioner should be appointed after holding elections. In our country, everyone has to get elected. But why is the election commissioner appointed by the government by their whims and fancies? Even justices are elected. There should be a system in place for appointing the election commissioner,” Uddhav said.

Uddhav announced that his faction has approached the Supreme Court against the EC order and the hearing on the disqualification plea will be heard by the court from Tuesday.

Girish Kuber writes |Girish Kuber writes: Election Commission’s endorsement of Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena may hurt the BJP more than it helps

Uddhav alleged that it was a pre-planned conspiracy to snatch the Shiv Sena name and political symbol. “They have stolen everything from me, from the party name Shiv Sena to symbol but remember, you can steal the party but you cannot steal my ‘Thackeray’ name. We have already approached the SC against the EC decision,” Uddhav said.

Commenting on the claims of the Shinde faction over party properties and the funds after the EC decision, Uddhav said, “The EC has a right to only give a decision on the party name and symbol. Apart from that it does not have a right to give a decision on anything, be it party’s properties or funds. If the EC gives any such order, we will sue the EC,” Uddhav said.

Political Pulse |Onwards and upwards!: Post-EC Sena order, BJP sees road clear to half-way mark in Assembly

He further said that the EC decision does not have a bearing on anything else apart from the party name and poll symbol. “EC cannot dictate who will get what. It is not their prerogative. Their prerogative is only to hold elections in the country, allot party poll symbol, and check if there is a democracy in the internal structure of political parties,” Uddhav said.

He further said that if this current scenario in the county continues, then the 2024 Lok Sabha elections may turn out to be the last elections in the country. “After that, anarchy will start,” Uddhav said.

First published on: 20-02-2023 at 15:40 IST
Two-year-old girl rescued after being attacked by stray dogs in Surat

Exclusive | Govt considers phased withdrawal of Army from Kashmir hinterland
