EC asks CBDT to verify poll affidavit details of Uddhav, Aaditya, Sule

(From left) Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, state minister Aaditya Thackeray and NCP MP Supriya Sule

The Election Commission (EC) has requested the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) to probe allegations of false affidavits filed by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, his son and state minister Aaditya Thackeray and NCP MP Supriya Sule.

According to sources, CBDT has been asked to verify the assets and liabilities stated in their affidavits.

“The complaints were referred over a month ago. A reminder has also been sent,” an EC official said.

The development comes after the EC, in June, changed its stand on dealing with false election affidavits. On June 16, the Commission had announced that it would take cognizance of complaints against candidates filing incorrect information on criminal history, assets and liabilities and educational qualifications in their election affidavits.

Earlier, the poll watchdog used to encourage complainants to approach courts directly, under Section 125A of the RP Act, in case they felt they had a strong case against a candidate for filing a false affidavit.

“If the investigation finds that the candidate has lied in his affidavit, then we will not hesitate in asking our field officer to file a complaint against the candidate. We can also inform the respective political parties and the presiding officer of the assembly or House (to which the candidate was elected) that he or she has not filed correct information,” Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra had told The Indian Express on June 22.

At present, under Section 125A of RP Act, a person found guilty of lying in her/his affidavit can face a six-month prison term, or fine, or both. This punishment, the EC had told the Supreme Court, is well short of the requirement of a minimum of two years of sentence for attracting disqualification under Section 8A of the election law.

