Friday, August 12, 2022

EC announces polls to sarpanch posts in 608 gram panchayats

These will be the first elections after the Supreme Court order allowing OBC reservation in local body polls. Voting will be held on September 18 and counting will be held the next day.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
August 13, 2022 1:24:23 am
A MONTH after the newly formed Maharashtra government announced direct elections for the sarpanch post, the State Election Commission on Friday announced elections in 608 gram panchayats across 51 tehsils in the state.

These will be the first elections after the Supreme Court order allowing OBC reservation in local body polls. Voting will be held on September 18 and counting will be held the next day.

State Election Commissioner UPS Madan said that it has followed the Supreme Court order and has selected 51 tehsils where rains are unlikely to affect polling. The district collectors have been asked to submit reports in case of any natural calamity due to floods or heavy rainfall, he said.

An election notice will be announced on August 18 while the nomination process will be open between August 24 to September 1. Candidates can withdraw their nomination by September 6. “These elections will have seats reserved for OBCs according to the recommendation of the dedicated commission for backward classes,” Madan added.

On July 14, Shinde announced that the Cabinet had approved the direct election of sarpanches of the gram panchayats in the state. The new government scrapped the previous MVA government’s decision, which said the sarpanch would be elected by members of the gram panchayats. The government issued a notification to this effect amending the Maharashtra Gram Panchayat Act, 1958.

The districts with corresponding gram panchayats to go to the polls are: Nadurbar (149), Dhule (33), Jalgaon (13), Buldhana (8), Akola (8), Washim (4), Amaravati (7), Yavatmal (73), Nanded (94), Hingoli (6), Parbhani (5), Nasik (89), Pune (63), Ahmadnagar (45), Latur (1), Satara (9) and Kolhapur (1).

First published on: 13-08-2022 at 01:24:23 am

