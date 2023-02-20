EC allotting us symbol victory of truth: Eknath Shinde in Agra

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday said the Election Commission’s decision to allot his faction of the Shiv Sena the “bow and arrow” election symbol was a victory of truth. Addressing a programme organised to mark Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s 393rd birth anniversary in Agra district of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, Shinde said his faction got the “bow and arrow” symbol because of the blessings of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The majority has a weightage in democracy and the truth has prevailed, he said on the Election Commission decision.

The Election Commission on Friday recognised the Shinde-led faction as the real Shiv Sena and ordered allocation of the “bow and arrow” poll symbol to it, delivering a big blow to the rival camp led by former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, whose father Bal Thackeray founded the outfit in 1966.

The Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra governments jointly organised the programme at Agra Fort’s Diwan-i-Aam celebrating Chhatrapati Shivaji’s 393rd birth anniversary.

While the Maharashtra chief minister was present at the event, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took part in it through video conferencing.

Speaking through video conferencing, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that “such inspirational events, which strengthen national unity and integrity, bring alive the concept of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ of respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi”.

Adityanath also said that during a “dark period of slavery, the Hindavi pad Padshahi was established by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj”.

In a message to those who attended the programme, Adityanath said, “I congratulate you all… Chhatrpati Shivaji Maharaj was born on today’s date in 1630 in Pune’s Shivneri Fort… Shivaji Maharaj fought several wars to protect and expand the Maratha empire. They were fought with great grit, determination, and strategy. These include the Pratapgarh battle, Kolhapur, Pawankhind, Chakan, Umberkhind, Surat, Purandar.”

“The celebration of Shivaj Maharaj’s birth anniversary has been done over years across India to honour his sacrifices of protecting our culture and heritage against Mughal invaders… Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore, in his poem ‘Shivaji Utsav’ had praised Shivaji Maharaj for his valour,” added Adityanath.

“The joint celebration of this day along with Maharashtra will send a message to our youths of our civilization and rich culture which is worth being proud of. It will also remind them of the valour of Shivaji Maharaj in fighting Mughal invaders which was the basis of his life,” said Adityanath.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s birth anniversary was celebrated as ‘Shiv Jayanti Utsav’ by the Maharashtra government on the request of the Yogi government, said officials. A government spokesperson said that the event was held at the Agra Fort as Shivaji was disrespected at the same fort, and during the programme, colorful presentations and several cultural events based on the life of Shivaji Maharaj were presented”. — With PTI Inputs