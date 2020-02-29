Eastern waterfront: ‘Redevelopment will lead to 62% of open space’

Top angle view of the eastern waterfront. (Express Photo: Amit Chakravarty) Top angle view of the eastern waterfront. (Express Photo: Amit Chakravarty)

Redevelopment of Mumbai’s eastern waterfront will make way for 62 per cent of open space, architect Dr Bimal Patel, whose firm HCP has designed the revamp plan of the Mumbai Port Trust land, said on Friday.

Addressing students at a lecture organised by Urban Design Research Institute, Patel said that while open public spaces, which can be directly accessed by residents, will come up on 26 per cent of the land, about 36 per cent of the plot will be used for streets.

He emphasised that compared to eastern waterfront, the island city has 8 per cent of open public spaces and gardens with only 17 per cent of public streets.

Describing port land development as an extension of the island city, Patel said: “Development of the port is like a peripheral expansion of the island city. With 62 per cent of the area open to public, it will look radically different from the rest of Mumbai.”

