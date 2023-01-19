Eastern Freeway closed to vehicles on ‘selected 59 days’ till May 8

IN VIEW of the construction of Mumbai Trans harbour Link Project-1, the Mumbai traffic department has issued a notification, informing citizens that vehicular movement on the Eastern Freeway will be closed from 12 midnight to 5 am on ‘selected 59 days’ from January 17 to May 8.

Officials said that due ongoing work on the above-mentioned project, it is necessary to close the freeway (both South and North Bound) during night for ramp A, B, E and ramp C1 connectivity.

The order was issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police Gaurav Singh (South), Traffic, Mumbai.

The department has also issued alternate routes:

All vehicles on Eastern Freeway (south bound) shall take a left turn from Bhakti Park towards Shanti Nagar Road, Dayashankar Chowk to MBPT Road, to reach their desired destination.

All vehicles on Eastern Freeway (north bound) shall take a left turn from Wadibunder Junction.