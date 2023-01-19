scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 18, 2023

Eastern Freeway closed to vehicles on ‘selected 59 days’ till May 8

Officials said that due ongoing work on the above-mentioned project, it is necessary to close the freeway (both South and North Bound) during night for ramp A, B, E and ramp C1 connectivity.

The order was issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police Gaurav Singh (South), Traffic, Mumbai. (Express Photo)

IN VIEW of the construction of Mumbai Trans harbour Link Project-1, the Mumbai traffic department has issued a notification, informing citizens that vehicular movement on the Eastern Freeway will be closed from 12 midnight to 5 am on ‘selected 59 days’ from January 17 to May 8.

Officials said that due ongoing work on the above-mentioned project, it is necessary to close the freeway (both South and North Bound) during night for ramp A, B, E and ramp C1 connectivity.

The order was issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police Gaurav Singh (South), Traffic, Mumbai.

The department has also issued alternate routes:

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 18, 2023: Learn about Geoeconomics or Geostrategy, 1267...
UPSC Key- January 18, 2023: Learn about Geoeconomics or Geostrategy, 1267...
Assembly elections 2023: After massive gains last time, task cut out for ...
Assembly elections 2023: After massive gains last time, task cut out for ...
Why separatist politics has plagued Pakistan since its inception
Why separatist politics has plagued Pakistan since its inception
Why animals kill, and it’s not for a trophy
Why animals kill, and it’s not for a trophy

All vehicles on Eastern Freeway (south bound) shall take a left turn from Bhakti Park towards Shanti Nagar Road, Dayashankar Chowk to MBPT Road, to reach their desired destination.

More from Mumbai

All vehicles on Eastern Freeway (north bound) shall take a left turn from Wadibunder Junction.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 19-01-2023 at 04:11 IST
Next Story

Congress and Sena (UBT) leaders meet, all 3 MVA allies to address media today

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 18: Latest News
Advertisement
close