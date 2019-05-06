Toggle Menu
Easter attacks in Sri Lanka: Muslims express solidarity with Christians in Mumbaihttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/mumbai/easter-attacks-in-sri-lanka-muslims-express-solidarity-with-christians-in-mumbai-5711819/

Easter attacks in Sri Lanka: Muslims express solidarity with Christians in Mumbai

Dr Azimuddin, president of Movement for Social Reform group that organised the event, said, “We held placards with messages of support and peace.”

easter attcks, sri lanka blasts, sri lanka blasts on easter sunday, sri lanka easter attack, sri lanka easter blasts, indian express
Over a hundred Muslims gathered near the St Joseph’s Church on Mira Road on Sunday to express solidarity with the Christian community in the wake of the Easter attacks in Sri Lanka. (Photo: Reuters)

Over a hundred Muslims gathered near the St Joseph’s Church on Mira Road on Sunday to express solidarity with the Christian community in the wake of the Easter attacks in Sri Lanka.

Dr Azimuddin, president of Movement for Social Reform group that organised the event, said, “We held placards with messages of support and peace.”

The Movement for Social Reform had given a letter to the churchgoers, which was read out during the masses.
“… We wanted to show our brethren from other faiths that we support them and stand strong with them,” Azimuddin said.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Mumbai Unani practitioner arrested for submitting fake certificates, registration number
2 Consumer redressal panel directs private hospital, surgeon to pay Rs 1 lakh compensation
3 Thane: Three held for impersonation, extortion in Kashimira