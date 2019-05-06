Easter attacks in Sri Lanka: Muslims express solidarity with Christians in Mumbai

Over a hundred Muslims gathered near the St Joseph’s Church on Mira Road on Sunday to express solidarity with the Christian community in the wake of the Easter attacks in Sri Lanka.

Dr Azimuddin, president of Movement for Social Reform group that organised the event, said, “We held placards with messages of support and peace.”

The Movement for Social Reform had given a letter to the churchgoers, which was read out during the masses.

“… We wanted to show our brethren from other faiths that we support them and stand strong with them,” Azimuddin said.