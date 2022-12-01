East-West connectivity: Central Railway certifies 3 century-old bridges in south Mumbai as ‘safe’

AT A time, when several bridges in Mumbai are undergoing repairs or being demolished, three bridges in South Mumbai have been marked ‘safe’ and usable in a report submitted to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) by the Central Railway.

After the March 2019 Himalaya Bridge collapse incident in Fort in which nine people were killed, the civic body initiated a structural audit of several bridges in the island city. In 2021, the BMC also appointed a private agency with expertise in bridge inspection to carry out routine structural audits of 344 bridges across the city, including skywalks.

Civic officials said that the three bridges were audited by the Railways since they pass over railway tracks. The three bridges declared safe are ‘S Bridge’ in Byculla, Arthur Road Bridge in Chinchpokli and Olivant Bridge in Mazagaon.

The S Bridge is one of the oldest Railway overbridges (ROB) in Mumbai, which was constructed in 1913. The structure’s ‘S’ shape lends it its name and is also considered an engineering marvel by many. Like most of the British-era bridges, this bridge was constructed by using black cobble and Malad stones and at present connects the east and west of the Byculla neighbourhood and runs above the railway tracks.

Similarly, the Arthur Road and the Olivant Bridge were also built earliest in the 20th century for east-west connectivity of the city. These bridges were constructed above railway lines and are considered one of the first arterial roads that were constructed in Central Mumbai. Both bridges were also constructed with stones. BMC officials said that these bridges are several decades old, and a proposal for demolishing the structures was floated by the Mumbai Railway Vikas Limited, based on a visual inspection.

“The Central Railways carried out a structural audit and it was revealed that the bridge is safe for pedestrians and vehicular movement, and it need not be demolished. However, there are certain parts in the bridge that require repairs, which will be carried out according to the requirement to strengthen the structure,” said P Velrasu, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects).

Officials of the BMC’s Bridges department said that the latest audit revealed that the structures could be used for at least 20 more years. They said that BMC will carry out routine inspections and will also pay the Railways to carry out repairs.