East West Airlines: CBI court finds airline, its director and bank ex-officer guilty of fraud

A SPECIAL CBI court on Tuesday convicted the now defunct East West Airlines, its director and a former bank official on various charges, including cheating Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) to the tune of Rs 1.73 crore in 1996 by making false representations of demand drafts as payment for providing aviation turbine fuel.

The court also acquitted two others facing trial. Four others, including East West Airline’s then deputy managing director, died during the pendency of the case. The court convicted East West Airlines on charges of criminal conspiracy and cheating and directed the company to pay a fine of Rs 50,000. It found its director Faizal Wahid guilty under charges including criminal conspiracy and cheating and directed payment of Rs 6.5 lakh in fine.

It also found Jayanand Shetty, the then assistant branch manager of Vijaya Bank, guilty under charges including the Prevention of Corruption Act. The court sentenced Shetty to one-year imprisonment and directed him to pay a fine of Rs 60,000. Wahid and Shetty were, however, acquitted of forgery charges. Shetty was also acquitted of the charge of destruction of evidence. The sentence was suspended for the accused to appeal before the High Court.

The case dates back to 1996 when, according to Special Public Prosecutor J K Sharma, IOCL was selling aviation turbine fuel in Mumbai and other airports in India for the use of aircraft owned and operated by East West Airlines, a division of M/s. East West Travel and Trade Links Pvt Ltd since 1992. As per their payment arrangement decided between them, officials of East West Airlines were to fax demand drafts to IOCL for the fuel. After proof of demand drafts were sent, the fuel was to be supplied to East West.

It was alleged that between March 21, 1996 to May 21, 1996, East West faxed 29 copies of demand drafts to IOCL. On this basis, the fuel was supplied to the aircraft. The prosecution had alleged that original DDs were subsequently not sent to IOCL. The probe found that DDs were prepared from various banks and faxes were sent but they were cancelled. An FIR was registered in 1999.

The CBI, in its case, alleged that Shetty had allowed the co-accused to procure five DDs without any entries or debits from the account of the airline company.