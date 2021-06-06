Ease curbs after considering ground realities: Uddhav to district admins

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday asked the district administrations to ease restrictions after taking into consideration the ground realities of each district. He also warned against crowding at places and said that public functions and ceremonies needed to be strictly avoided.

The CM was addressing a joint meeting of divisional commissioners, district collectors, municipal commissioners and police officers.

“Even if we have set the levels, if you have doubts about how much the infection will increase, put restrictions on activities, don’t succumb to any pressure,” the CM said. He also said that the decision-making power is vested in all local district administrations.

Thackeray said there is a need to create awareness among people in their respective districts.

Although classification has been done in the new order, under no circumstances can the crowds, ceremonies and functions inviting Covid take place. Stating that the district administration has to ensure strict adherence to health norms, the CM said it is up to the local administration to decide how much daily activities to open and for how long and their timings.