E S Patanwala Road: This quite stretch once housed country’s popular cosmetic brand

Sameer Patanwala (above) with old Afghan Snow posters at his office. (Express photo by Amit Chakravarty) Sameer Patanwala (above) with old Afghan Snow posters at his office. (Express photo by Amit Chakravarty)

THIS quiet, leafy road to the north end of the Byculla Zoo seems an unlikely home to a cosmetics giant, a brand that once sponsored the Miss India beauty pageant and roped in top women actors to endorse their products.

E S Patanwala Road, is in fact named after Ebrahim Sultanali Patanwala, creator of ‘Afghan Snow’, advertised then as ‘India’s first and foremost beauty cream’.

Launched in 1919, it would go on to become a one of the most popular household beauty cream brands through the 20th century.

The product was manufactured in India, along with a Swiss aromatic chemical manufacturer and unwittingly named by an Aghan king.

At one point, after it had been erroneously boycotted as a foreign product during the Swadeshi movement and none other than Mahatma Gandhi endorsed its Indianness.

Today, two buildings — the Patanwala building where the product was manufactured and Patanwala Mahal where the family resided — still stand on the road as testimony to the time when the company churned out cartons of the popular product.

Sameer Patanwala (45), the great grandson of ES Patanwala, now runs a brand called Petals.

It continues to manufacture Afghan Snow. Sameer has gathered details about the glorious past of the brand and uploaded it on their website.

“Patanwala left his home in Jhalra Patan at the beginning of the 20th century. He started out blending perfumes and manufacturing a hair oil called ‘Otto Duniya’. He was quite successful in it and soon established contact with Leon Givaudan of Switzerland, the largest maker of aromatic chemicals in the world and developed a face cream. The bottle for the cream was imported from Germany and labels came from Japan,” Sameer says.

There is also a tale about how the cream came to be called Afghan Snow.

“King Zahir of Afghanistan had convened an audience with Patanwala along with a few other select entrepreneurs on his visit to India. The king was presented a hamper with all Patanwala products; and the pearly white cream was in a jar without a name. When the king saw the cream, he remarked that it reminded him of snow in Afghanistan. Patanwala then asked if the cream could be named ‘Afghan Snow’, a request the king agreed to,” Sameer says.

In fact, in its initial years of production, the packaging mentioned the connection with the King of Afghanistan.

Curiously, initially during the Swadeshi movement, Afghan Snow got listed as a foreign product and was boycotted.

E S Patanwala then contacted Mahatma Gandhi and informed him that it was actually an Indian product, being manufactured in Byculla near the Victoria Gardens in Bombay.

“It is then Mahatma Gandhi wrote in his newspaper that we boycotted this product, but this was a wholly Indian product and we appreciate that such a nice product is from India and he endorsed the product,” Sameer says.

Such was the reputation enjoyed by Afghan Snow that it sponsored the first Miss India pageant, won by Indian classical dancer Indrani Rahman.

The Patanwala family no longer resides on the ES Patanwala Road.

Sameer, a fourth generation Patanwala, involved in the venture, now operates from Abdul Rehman Street in south Mumbai.

“There was a major fire at the manufacturing unit in Byculla after which we moved it to Ghatkopar and then to Ankleshwar. Even today we produce Afghan Snow and there are several orders especially from north India. We are soon planning to relaunch the cream,” he says.

A Xerox shop owner Pankaj Shah on the ground floor of the Patanwala building says, “I know that the road is named after the manufacturers of Afghan Snow. I don’t know where the family is. I heard they left the country.”

The road that starts from below the Lalbaug flyover and winds through nearly a kilometre before meeting the Barrister Nath Pai Road in Ghodapdeo is a quiet stretch, with people sleeping along the side of the road and the more adventurous indulging in a game of cards.

Ajay Gupta, a local, says, “Unlike other Mumbai roads this one sees hardly any traffic making it a favourite for those wanting to learn driving.”

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App