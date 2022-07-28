scorecardresearch
E-rickshaw trials begin in Matheran

In May, the SC had permitted Maharashtra to introduce eco-friendly e-rickshaw in the Matheran eco-sensitive zone on an experimental basis to check its feasibility to replace the hand-pulled rickshaws plying in the area.

As the hill station does not allow cars since the British era, to commute within Matheran, people have to either walk or use one of the 460 horses or 94 hand-pulled rickshaws available for transportation. (Express file photo, representational)

Days of hand-pulled rickshaws in Matheran are set to come to an end, with the trial of e-rickshaws starting in the hill station on Wednesday. Matheran Municipal Council CEO Surekha Bhange said, “Six companies were chosen to send e-rickshaws for trial, but one did not send the vehicles. Of the five, two could not complete the trial satisfactorily, I have been told. After the e-rickshaw brand is selected, trials will be held for another three months. Then we will allow e-rickshaws to ply after consulting the Supreme Court.”

In May, the SC had permitted Maharashtra to introduce eco-friendly e-rickshaw in the Matheran eco-sensitive zone on an experimental basis to check its feasibility to replace the hand-pulled rickshaws plying in the area. As the hill station does not allow cars since the British era, to commute within Matheran, people have to either walk or use one of the 460 horses or 94 hand-pulled rickshaws available for transportation.

Sunil Shinde, a retired school teacher and a resident of Matheran, had moved court seeking that e-rickshaws be allowed to play in Matheran. “Officials from the RTO and the Maharashtra Pollution Control board were present during the trials. The e-rickshaws were taken to all tourists points. If we buy e-rickshaws from Mahindra, the company is willing to finance them, else the Union Bank of India is also willing to finance the project. We are also planning to urge some hotel owners to sponsor e-rickshaws for poor drivers,” he said.

