E-rickshaw trials begin in Matheran

July 28, 2022 12:54:31 am
Days of hand-pulled rickshaws in Matheran are set to come to an end, with the trial of e-rickshaws starting in the hill station on Wednesday. Matheran Municipal Council CEO Surekha Bhange said, “Six companies were chosen to send e-rickshaws for trial, but one did not send the vehicles. Of the five, two could not complete the trial satisfactorily, I have been told. After the e-rickshaw brand is selected, trials will be held for another three months. Then we will allow e-rickshaws to ply after consulting the Supreme Court.”
In May, the SC had permitted Maharashtra to introduce eco-friendly e-rickshaw in the Matheran eco-sensitive zone on an experimental basis to check its feasibility to replace the hand-pulled rickshaws plying in the area. As the hill station does not allow cars since the British era, to commute within Matheran, people have to either walk or use one of the 460 horses or 94 hand-pulled rickshaws available for transportation.
Sunil Shinde, a retired school teacher and a resident of Matheran, had moved court seeking that e-rickshaws be allowed to play in Matheran. “Officials from the RTO and the Maharashtra Pollution Control board were present during the trials. The e-rickshaws were taken to all tourists points. If we buy e-rickshaws from Mahindra, the company is willing to finance them, else the Union Bank of India is also willing to finance the project. We are also planning to urge some hotel owners to sponsor e-rickshaws for poor drivers,” he said.
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscriber Reading Now
Most Popular
Once homeless and suicidal, an asylum seeker becomes England's medal hope
Why you should read ‘Ethical issues associated with celebrity’Premium
A case of SC’s comments going against Indian valuesPremium
What is the Hicklin Test the SC set aside in 2014, how that affects obscenity cases like Ranveer'sPremium
Latest News
Sena banks on shakhas for BMC elections, BJP may play spoilsport
CWG 2022: Harmanpreet swings a golf club at nets to get into rhythm before women’s cricket opener against Aussies
ED questions Sonia | ‘Aged and ailing’: Azad makes emotional pitch, party holds protests
Over 35.5% kids stunted, govt releases target to curb malnutrition
Sanjay Raut skips ED summons again in money laundering probe
Police begin crackdown: 2,203 prohibition cases lodged in 2 days
Shubman Gill sharpens his ODI game
Three men arrested for trying to extort businessman of Rs 50 lakh
3 jumbo Covid centres shut, BMC to close 5 more
IIIT-Surat students protest move to incomplete campus with temporary classrooms
Woman duped of Rs 11 lakh by conman via marriage portal
Ranveer Singh booked: Cyber police roped in to get IP address of device used to upload nude photos