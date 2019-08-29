E-repository for teachers in higher education across India launched in Mumbai University

IN ORDER to connect teachers across state, central, deemed universities, affiliated colleges and institutes in the country, as well as to serve as a repository of information on each teacher’s specialisation, a portal ‘academisthan.com’ was launched on Wednesday at Mumbai University.

State minister of higher and technical education Vinod Tawde, MU Vice-Chancellor Dr Suhas Pednekar and Pro Vice-Chancellor Dr Ravindra Kulkarni were present on the occasion.

An initiative by Deepak Mukadam, Chancellor’s nominee in management council, the portal also aims at keeping teachers abreast with news related to higher education, views, guidelines, regulations, statutes and ordinances.

Stating that the initiative is “not for profit” and non-political in nature, created for the teaching faculty serving in Institutions of Higher Education (IHE), Mukadam said, “It is a platform for the voluntary involvement of teachers. The initiative aims to aid teacher’s outreach and engagements beyond their institutional geographies. Academisthan will aid consultation with government educational bodies, mediate training using ‘train the trainer’ models and will also connect with other social media platforms.”

In future, the portal may not only include ad-hoc teachers but also teachers outside the purview of formal school education, Mukadam said.

The portal has been designed with the help of MU teachers and will continue to be maintained by teachers, Mukadam added.

As of now, all interested teachers can register themselves on the portal, fill in details and upload their resume with a photograph.