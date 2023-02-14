scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023
E-cigarettes worth Rs 5 lakh seized from 2 stores in Mumbai, shopkeepers arrested

The two stores, ‘The Smoke Shop’ and ‘Vijay Paan Beedi’ shop, were operating from Juhu Tara Road and Juhu Search Road.

A team led by DCP (enforcement) conducted the raids after receiving a tip-off. (File photo)
The Mumbai police Tuesday raided two shops in Juhu and seized e-cigarettes and foreign-made cigarettes worth over Rs 5 lakh. Two shopkeepers were also arrested during the raids. The two shops were operating within a 100-metre radius of schools and colleges. Notably, the sale of e-cigarettes is banned in India.

The two shopkeepers have been arrested under sections of the Electronic Cigarettes Prohibition Act, 2019, and the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COPTA), 2003.

The two accused, identified as Ahmed Shahal, 22, and Umar Adam, 45, were produced before the court Tuesday.

A team led by DCP (enforcement) conducted the raids after receiving a tip-off. Recently, a team from the Mumbai police also raided a shop at Crawford Market and seized e-cigarettes.

First published on: 14-02-2023 at 17:34 IST
