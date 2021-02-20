scorecardresearch
Friday, February 19, 2021
E-challan issued to actor Vivek Oberoi

The officials said the challan was issued for helmetless driving.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
February 20, 2021 12:09:51 am
Actor Vivek Oberoi. (File)

Five days after actor Vivek Oberoi’s video of riding a motorbike without helmet went viral on social media, the Mumbai traffic department on Friday issued an e-challan against him. The officials said the challan was issued for helmetless driving.

“A complaint was made on Twitter following which we conducted an inquiry. We came to know that he was riding in the Santacruz area and after scrutinising the CCTV footage of the area, an e-challan was issued,” said a senior police officer.

