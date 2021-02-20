E-challan issued to actor Vivek Oberoi

Five days after actor Vivek Oberoi’s video of riding a motorbike without helmet went viral on social media, the Mumbai traffic department on Friday issued an e-challan against him. The officials said the challan was issued for helmetless driving.

“A complaint was made on Twitter following which we conducted an inquiry. We came to know that he was riding in the Santacruz area and after scrutinising the CCTV footage of the area, an e-challan was issued,” said a senior police officer.