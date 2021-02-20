E-challan issued to actor Vivek Oberoi

February 20, 2021 12:09:51 am
Five days after actor Vivek Oberoi’s video of riding a motorbike without helmet went viral on social media, the Mumbai traffic department on Friday issued an e-challan against him. The officials said the challan was issued for helmetless driving.
https://t.co/lUzdbP55co
What a start of this lovely valentine’s day with Main, Meri patni aur woh! A refreshing joyride indeed!
.
.
.@harleydavidson#WohAaGayi #HarleyDavidson #valentinespecial #loveforbikes #bikesofinstagram #loveandwheels#vroomValentine pic.twitter.com/THXrBllOVi
— Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) February 14, 2021
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
“A complaint was made on Twitter following which we conducted an inquiry. We came to know that he was riding in the Santacruz area and after scrutinising the CCTV footage of the area, an e-challan was issued,” said a senior police officer.
