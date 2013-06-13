Dyuti,Payal reign supreme

Top seed Dyuti Patki got over her sub-junior girls singles defeat by coming back to win the Junior girls singles title in the MCF Silver Jubilee All Mumbai Ranking Table Tennis Tournament,hosted by the Mandpeshwar Civic Federation,and held at the MCF sports complex in Borivali on Wednesday. Dyuti won the title after beating Ashlesha Trehan 11-8,8-11,11-9,11-9,12-10 in a fast paced final. Payal Bohra outplayed Aditi Sinha to win the sub-junior girls title after beating her opponent 11-2,11-9,11-7,11-8. In the sub-junior boys final,Matunga Gymkhanas Mudit Dani beat top seed Shubham Ambre 12-14,8-11,12-10,11-3,4-11,11-8,11-6 to win the title.

Results (all finals):

Sub-jr girls singles: Payal Bohra bt Aditi Sinha 11-2,11-9,11-1,11-8.(Semifinals): Aditi Sinha bt Dyuti Patki 11-4,11-7,8-11,11-4,9-11,8-11,11-7; Payal Bohra bt Srushti Heleangadi 11-4,11-7,11-5,3-11,14-12.

Jr girls singles: Dyuti Patki bt Ashlesha Trehan 1108,8-11,11-9,11-9,12-10.(Semifinals): Dytui Patki bt Payal Bohra 11-6,8-11,11-7,9-11,2-11,11-3,15-11-3.

Jr. boys singles: Ravindra Kotian bt Rhys Albuquerque 12-10,11-9,8-11,11-5,11-8.

Sub-jr boys singles: Mudit Dani bt Shubham Ambre 12-14,8-11,12-10,11-3,4-11,11-8,11-6.

Cadet boys singles: Chinmaya Somaiya bt Parth Rambhia 9-11,9-11,11-8,11-3,11-7.

Midget boys singles: Aadil Anand bt Aarnav Karnawar 11-5,11-9,11-9.

Midget girls singles: Vishishtra Haldar bt Nimisha Warang 12-10,9-11,9-11,11-5,11-7.

