DySP-rank officer files complaint against Param Bir in Nashik

A Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) rank officer has filed a complaint against senior IPS officer Param Bir Singh in Nashik last month.

DySP S Nipunge has alleged he was named in an abetment to suicide case in the death of a woman constable in 2017 at the behest of Singh. Nipunge also claimed that Singh was upset with him after he had refused to follow some “illegal orders” when he was posted with the Bhiwandi traffic police.

It was due to this reason, Nipunge claimed, Singh got him arrested in the suicide case of constable Subhadra Pawar in September 2017 when the latter had been allegedly murdered.

Nipunge alleged, “I have written to the Home department, the DGP office, and submitted a complaint with the Nashik Police with proof about how a murder was passed off as a suicide to fix me.” No FIR has been registered in the case yet as the police are still looking into the complaint, he added.

Singh was transferred from the post of Mumbai police commissioner following the Ambani terror scare case earlier this year. Ever since he wrote a letter against former home minister Anil Deshmukh, there has been a slew of allegations made against him. Singh has in the past maintained that the allegations are motivated and has denied any involvement.