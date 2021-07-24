DySP, constable arrested by Maharashtra ACB for accepting bribe

The Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) late on Friday laid a trap and arrested a Deputy Superintendent of police and his assistant for allegedly demanding Rs 2 crore from a businessman in Parbhani. The officials revealed that the assistant, who is a police constable, was caught while accepting the first instalment of Rs 10 lakh from the complainant and subsequently the DySP was also apprehended.

According to the ACB officials, the complainant’s friend had died in a road accident on May 3 in which a case of rash and negligent driving was registered at Selu police station in Parbhani district. The accused has also been arrested.

However, later the complainant in the ACB case reached out to his friend’s wife to console her. He had called from one of his employee’s phones. “The conversation between them was recorded by the employee after which he sent the recording to his colleagues and that audio clip went viral in the district,” said an officer.

On the basis of the audio clip, the DySP, identified as Rajendra Pal, contacted the complainant and instructed him to show up at his office on July 9. “He then threatened the complainant that he heard the audio clip that has gone viral and on the basis of that he is going to register a case against him,” said Additional Commissioner of Police Lakhmi Gautam (ACB).

He then went on to demand Rs 2 crore in return for not registering a case against him. The complainant requested him to reduce the amount after which the matter was settled at Rs 1.5 crore. However, as the businessman did not want to pay the bribe, he approached the ACB headquarters in Mumbai on Thursday and submitted a written complaint.

“Between July 9 and 15, the DySP had contacted him several times and threatened to register a case if he fails to pay,” said an officer.

On Friday, when Pal’s assistant Ganesh Chavan came to accept the first instalment of Rs 10 lakh, the ACB officials caught him red-handed.

Subsequently, Pal was also taken into custody and both were placed under arrest early on Saturday.