Dynamic, static testing of rake trial run for Mumbai’s Metro 3 Aqua Line completed

The dynamic and static testing of the first prototype rake trial run of Mumbai city’s only underground Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro Line 3, Aqua Line, was completed successfully, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL) revealed in an update on Wednesday.

During the dynamic trial run, the prototype of the eight-car rake is run at varying speeds and various sub-systems and equipment are tested. Performance-proving tests, besides integration with signalling, platform screen doors and telecom are also tested.

The trial run will continue after which the Research Designs and Standards Organisation will conduct mandatory performance and safety testing for a few months. The train is then sent to the commissioner of railway safety (CRS) for inspection and certification.

Currently, the MMRC is carrying out a trial run with the first prototype rake on a 3km stretch from Aarey Sariput Nagar to Marol station. Meanwhile, the second rake has already left for Mumbai from the SriCity Andhra Pradesh manufacturing unit and is most likely to arrive in Mumbai by December end.

The Mumbai Metro-3 has been divided into two phases. While Phase 1, BKC-SEEPZ, is scheduled to be ready by December 2023, the second phase, BKC to Colaba is scheduled to begin six months after Phase 1 operations begin.

The Metro 3 depot is at Aarey Sariput Nagar. The MMRC has a Back-up Control Centre (BCC) at BKC station, which will control all activities of Phase 1 (BKC-SEEPZ) operations.