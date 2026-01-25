‘It’s my duty to care for their political future’: MNS’s Raju Patil defends corporators’ support for Shinde Sena in Kalyan-Dombivli

Former MLA Raju Patil says MNS corporators joined hands with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena in the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation to protect themselves ‘from getting poached elsewhere’.

google-preferred-btn
Raj Thackeray MNSRaj Thackeray expressed intense anger over the political situation in Maharashtra, including in Kalyan-Dombivli. (Express FIle Photo)

A day after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray expressed disgust over the happenings in the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC), where his party’s corporators supported the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, local MNS leader and former MLA Raju Patil said on Sunday that the alliance was formed to protect the party’s corporators from poaching.

Stating that the alliance with the Shiv Sena was for the MNS’s benefit and not for self-interest, Patil said, “We have only extended support to the Shinde faction; we have not joined the administration. To do that, one must form a separate group, which we haven’t done. My corporators must get justice, and it is my responsibility to care for their political future.”

Patil further said that Thackeray had been informed of the decision in advance.

Without naming anyone, Patil also launched an attack on Maharashtra BJP President Ravindra Chavan. “Everyone gets opportunities in politics. But if someone claims to be a friend while poaching city presidents, district presidents, and women’s wing heads, if a party is constantly working to break my party, I am not so naive that I wouldn’t recognise it. A generous enemy is better than a deceitful friend,” he said.

“The support was extended to protect my corporators from getting poached elsewhere,” he admitted.

The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation being Chavan’s home turf, a number of local leaders from the MNS and the Shiv Sena (UBT) had joined the BJP, significantly undermining the Opposition.

Speculation has been rife in political circles after MNS corporators backed Shinde’s Shiv Sena following the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation elections.

Story continues below this ad

During an event marking the birth anniversary of Shiv Sena founder late Bal Thackeray at Shanmukhananda Hall, Raj Thackeray expressed intense anger over the political situation in the state, including in Kalyan-Dombivli.

“Today, a market of slaves has opened in the country and in Maharashtra. Looking at this market in Mumbai, Kalyan-Dombivli, and elsewhere is truly nauseating. Seeing all this, I feel it’s for the best that Balasaheb is not here. How distressed would he have been to see this?” he remarked on Saturday.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Anil Kumar Singh (left), 58, father of Alok Kumar Singh, the victim of the stabbing incident at Malad station, reacts as the family members bring in the body of Alok Singh, at Kurar in Mumbai on 25 January 2026. Express photo by SankhadeepBanerjee.
On wife’s birthday, how routine train journey turned fatal for maths teacher
Although Malayalam cinema was sceptical about the movie, since it was helmed by a "flop director" and the notion that people wouldn't like seeing Mohanlal in such an avatar, the film opened to universally positive reviews after the first show itself.
Mohanlal rose to superstardom with a film that was rejected by Mammootty; it was shot in 32 days on a Rs 40 lakh budget
In the viral clip, Herzog is heard observing that all the penguins are moving toward the open water, except for one
'The nihilist penguin': why this Werner Herzog documentary clip is taking over internet years later
T20 World Cup: If Pakistan follows a similar path to Bangladesh and decides not to participate in the tournament, the ICC could impose sanctions.
ICC threatens Pakistan with sanctions: No bilateral series, Asia Cup exclusion, no NOCs for PSL overseas players 
davos meeting 2026
Money spent on Davos holidays could be used to clean up our cities
Live Blog
Advertisement