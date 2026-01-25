‘It’s my duty to care for their political future’: MNS’s Raju Patil defends corporators’ support for Shinde Sena in Kalyan-Dombivli

A day after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray expressed disgust over the happenings in the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC), where his party’s corporators supported the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, local MNS leader and former MLA Raju Patil said on Sunday that the alliance was formed to protect the party’s corporators from poaching.

Stating that the alliance with the Shiv Sena was for the MNS’s benefit and not for self-interest, Patil said, “We have only extended support to the Shinde faction; we have not joined the administration. To do that, one must form a separate group, which we haven’t done. My corporators must get justice, and it is my responsibility to care for their political future.”