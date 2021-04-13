Dusty weather seen in Navi Mumbai, cloudy sky in Mumbai

Thunderstorm in Madhya Maharashtra is likely because of a north-south trough.

HAZE AND strong winds, leading to dusty weather, were seen in some parts of Navi Mumbai on Monday evening, while a cloudy sky was recorded in Mumbai.

While thick dust cover, along with heavy winds, was recorded in Navi Mumbai, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said, “It was only dust particles travelling with the gusty wind and there was no dust storm.”

The IMD has forecast a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of light rain or thundershowers towards evening or night in Mumbai for the next two days. Thunderstorm in Madhya Maharashtra is likely because of a north-south trough.

“A cyclonic circulation lies over south Tamil Nadu and neighbourhood at lower levels. A trough runs from the above cyclonic circulation to south Konkan across at lower levels,” said the IMD forecast. Due to the weather system, thunderstorms, accompanied by lightning, rain and gusty winds , are very likely at isolated places over Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada.