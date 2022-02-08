Dust storm causes Mumbai AQI to stay in ‘very poor’ category

Mumbai’s air quality on Monday beat even Delhi’s, with the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) soaring to 318 on the day and remaining in the ‘red’ or ‘very poor’ category. Delhi, meanwhile, recorded an AQI of 280, which falls in the ‘poor’ category. On Sunday, the AQI of Mumbai was 316.

On Monday, Mazgaon was the most polluted area as the AQI rose to 426, which falls in the ‘severe’ category. Similarly, Colaba in South Mumbai recorded AQI at 348 (very poor), Malad (346), Chembur (316), Andheri (306).

The city’s air quality was in the ‘very poor’ category for the second day in a row. The System of Air Quality Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) said that the city’s air quality will slightly improve to ‘poor’ category i.e., AQI between 201 and 300, in the next two days.

SAFAR said the current high pollution level was due to the second successive dust storm that originated on February 3 from the border areas of Rajasthan, Pakistan and Afghanistan. Besides the storm, low day temperatures and low and slow wind speed, high relative humidity and cold air are adding to the overall poor air quality.

“Whenever there is a change in wind pattern over the northern region of the country, we might see air from the desert region blowing up to the Konkan coast…The frequency of western disturbances was six …whenever there is an increase in western disturbances, Mumbai and nearby areas could see more dust storms,” said G P Sharma, president, Meteorology and Climate Change, Skymet Weather.