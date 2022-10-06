Dusshera rally ‘Bogus speech’: BJP pans Uddhav Thackeray

Reacting to Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray’s speech at the Dusshera rally where he criticised the BJP, the state unit of the party has reacted strongly, stating that Thackeray has abandoned the idea of Hindutva.

“There was nothing apart from snide remarks that Uddhav Thackeray passed at the rally. If I have to describe it in the language used by Balasaheb Thackeray, then I would say that it was a bogus speech,” BJP MLC Prasad Lad said.

On Thackeray’s claim that he was betrayed by the BJP which had gone back on its word that both the parties would share power for two-and-a-half years each following the 2019 state assembly elections, Lad said that it was Thackeray who had betrayed the BJP.

“We have not backstabbed him. It was him that used the photos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Devendra Fadnavis to win seats in the 2019 elections. After winning these seats, you went and sat in the lap of Sharad Pawar. It was you who forgot about Hindutva. People know as to who really betrayed whom,” Lad said.