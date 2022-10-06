scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 05, 2022

Dusshera rally ‘Bogus speech’: BJP pans Uddhav Thackeray

“There was nothing apart from snide remarks that Uddhav Thackeray passed at the rally. If I have to describe it in the language used by Balasaheb Thackeray, then I would say that it was a bogus speech,” BJP MLC Prasad Lad said.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray’s rally at Shivaji Park. *(Express photo by Ganesh Shiresekar)

Reacting to Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray’s speech at the Dusshera rally where he criticised the BJP, the state unit of the party has reacted strongly, stating that Thackeray has abandoned the idea of Hindutva.

“There was nothing apart from snide remarks that Uddhav Thackeray passed at the rally. If I have to describe it in the language used by Balasaheb Thackeray, then I would say that it was a bogus speech,” BJP MLC Prasad Lad said.

On Thackeray’s claim that he was betrayed by the BJP which had gone back on its word that both the parties would share power for two-and-a-half years each following the 2019 state assembly elections, Lad said that it was Thackeray who had betrayed the BJP.

More from Mumbai

“We have not backstabbed him. It was him that used the photos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Devendra Fadnavis to win seats in the 2019 elections. After winning these seats, you went and sat in the lap of Sharad Pawar. It was you who forgot about Hindutva. People know as to who really betrayed whom,” Lad said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 5, 2022: Why you should read ‘Animal Adoption Scheme’ or...Premium
UPSC Key-October 5, 2022: Why you should read ‘Animal Adoption Scheme’ or...
Telangana plot accused had twice tried to join terror outfits abroad, sto...Premium
Telangana plot accused had twice tried to join terror outfits abroad, sto...
Split on method to name new Supreme Court judges, CJI sends 2nd note to C...Premium
Split on method to name new Supreme Court judges, CJI sends 2nd note to C...
MNREGA worker breaks national record in men’s 35km race walkPremium
MNREGA worker breaks national record in men’s 35km race walk

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 06-10-2022 at 02:45:12 am
Next Story

All 24 BMC wards get Rs 10 crore each for beautification, and repair projects

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 05: Latest News
Advertisement