Dussehra rally: BMC awaits law dept opinion as Sena factions seek Shivaji Park as venue

The BMC has put on hold its decision on allowing which faction of the Shiv Sena – the one led by Uddhav Thackeray or by Chief Minster Eknath Shinde – to organise the annual Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park with its law department set to examine the matter, sources in the civic body said.

“While there is the question of maintaining law and order in Shivaji Park, which is a residential area, there is also lack of clarity in regard to the sub-judice matter… on which faction is the real Shiv Sena and will retain the party’s symbol,” an official said.

With this in mind, a scenario may arise where neither of the factions get permission from BMC, the official added.

Last week, the BMC had sought legal opinion from its law department regarding permission sought by rival Sena factions to hold the rally at Shivaji Park.

However, the department on Tuesday said that it is yet to receive a letter from BMC’s G North office – under which Shivaji Park falls – in connection to giving permission for the rally on October 5. The letter is likely in transit, said officials.

“Till today (Tuesday) evening, our office hasn’t received any letter from the G North office in regard to the Shivaji Park issue. It is possible that the letter could be stuck somewhere in dispatch but we cannot comment on it officially unless we receive it. We need to go through the letter thoroughly, only after which the next course of action could be decided,” said an official from the law department.

While the civic body is sitting on the application of Thackeray-led Sena seeking nod for the rally, a party delegation – led by former Mumbai mayor Milind Vaidya – visited the BMC office on Tuesday to inquire about the status of their application.

Over hundreds of Shiv Sainiks gathered outside the G North office, raising slogans on why they have not yet received any reply from the BMC.

“It has been over a month since we sought permission for the Shivaji Park ground. Usually, we get the permission within four days. This means that this time, there is pressure on the BMC. They are not giving us any answers. If they give us permission then well and good, if they do not, we Shiv Sainiks will anyways come to Shivaji Park for the rally,” said Vaidya.

Minister Gulabrao Patil from the Shinde faction said if they do not get permission for Shivaji Park, their rally will be held at MMRDA ground in BKC, for which they have already received permission.

Both Sena factions have sought permission to hold the rally at Shivaji Park, where the party has been holding its Dussehra rally since its inception in 1966.

Only in 2020, the rally was organised virtually and in 2021, it was held at the Shanmukhanand hall at Kings Circle because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This time, both factions, as an alternative, have applied for permission to hold the rally at the MMRDA ground at BKC.

Last week, the Shinde faction had got the nod for holding a rally at BKC.

However, even after receiving permission for the BKC ground, the Shinde faction has said that their first preference is still Shivaji Park and they are awaiting BMC’s decision.

Meanwhile, the Thackeray-led Sena is bracing for a legal battle over rights to hold the rally at Shivaji Park. It is set to move Bombay High court either on Wednesday or Thursday seeking an urgent hearing, said sources.— with inputs from vallabh ozarkar