At Dussehra rally in Bhagwangad: Munde takes a dig at rivals inside BJP, says ‘how long will you stop me’

Addressing the annual Dussehra rally held at Bhagwangad in Beed district on Friday, BJP national secretary Pankaja Munde launched a veiled attack against rivals within her own party, saying, “how long will you stop me.”

Munde also announced that she was going to tour villages across Maharashtra to champion the cause of reservation for Marathas and OBCs.

“Maratha reservation is for education and jobs whereas OBC reservation is for political empowerment. They are not blocking each other’s path. Yet, there are attempts to pitch Maratha versus OBC in the name of reservation politics,” she said.

While Munde didn’t mention the name of any political leaders, she used poetry to convey her message. This was the first public rally held by Munde after her showdown with state leaders over the non-induction of her younger sister and two-term MP Pritam Munde in the Union cabinet.

A few months ago, Munde had announced that she considered Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah as her leaders, apparently conveying that she didn’t consider opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis and BJP state chief Chandrakant Patil as her leaders.