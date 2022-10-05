scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 05, 2022

Dussehra rallies: Mumbai police ask retired cops to lend a helping hand

With both factions of the Shiv Sena holding Dussehra rallies in Mumbai, a police official said that 3,200 officers and 15,200 personnel have been pressed into bandobast service, in addition to ancillary units.

To augment its strength to handle the two Dussehra rallies taking place in Mumbai on Wednesday, the Mumbai Police has sought the help of its personnel who retired in the past year. Currently, the Mumbai police force has a strength of around 35,000, which is 9,000 less than its actual strength.

“In addition to the two rallies, there is also the Durga Visarjan due to which our staff will be stretched. Hence an order was issued to enable those who have retired to provide a helping hand to the police force,” a senior police officer said.

While the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena will hold the annual Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park, the Eknath Shinde faction will hold the rally at MMRDA grounds in BKC. As per a police order, nearly 4,000 buses and 10,000 vehicles are expected to enter the city from various parts of the state to attend the two rallies.

The top brass of the Mumbai Police has been visiting the two spots and overlooking the security arrangements for the events that will be held on Wednesday night.

First published on: 05-10-2022 at 01:10:19 pm
