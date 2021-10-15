Dusshera celebrations Live Updates: Money from narcotic businesses being used for anti-national activities, says RSS chief

Dusshera celebrations Live Updates Today: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat Friday said there was a rise in the usage of narcotics drugs, and that the money from such businesses was being used for anti-national activities. Addressing the Swayamsevaks after performing a ‘shastra puja’ on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami or Dussehra in Nagpur, Bhagwat spoke on several issues from the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and the content on Netflix to the Taliban rule in Afghanistan.
Dussehra, a widely-celebrated festival, brings the five-day festivities of Durga Puja to a close. The day marks Lord Ram’s victory over the evil King Ravana.
In different parts of the country, devotees prepare to bid farewell to the Goddess. This year, the festival — also known as Vijayadashami — is being celebrated slightly differently considering curbs due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The crime branch of Mumbai Police has busted a gang of mobile thieves who sold stolen handsets to dealers in Bangladesh and Nepal by changing the IMEI, an official said on Thursday. The arrested men were identified as `gang leader' Sameer Shaikh (35), Mohammad Waju Shaikh (29), Mohsin Abdul Shaikh (32), all residents of suburban Govandi, and Sunny Bhola Yadav (24), a resident of Mira Road area in Thane, he said.
All four were nabbed by a crime branch team from Hazrat Nizamuddin area in Delhi, he said. The gang members would steal mobile phones or buy stolen phones from others, change their unique International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) numbers and sent them to other states as well as Nepal and Bangladesh for resale, he said.
During a raid, Unit 6 of the crime branch recovered 248 smartphones valued at around Rs 42.94 lakh and laptop and other equipment worth Rs 1.29 lakh, said DCP Datta Nalawade (Detection -1). The gang members changed their location very frequently. On October 11, the crime branch received a tip-off that they were in Delhi- Agra region and they were nabbed, he said. (PTI)
Covid-19 cases, which have been gradually increasing in Mumbai since the festive season began with Ganesh Chaturthi, hit 5,317 on Thursday, the highest since July 26. Officials from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s health department said they are anticipating a small spike post-Dussehra as more people step out for shopping and meeting friends and family.
However, officials said the rise in cases is not a cause for concern as the situation is under control, and most of Mumbai’s population has taken at least one vaccine dose, and nearly half have taken both doses.
