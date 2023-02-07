During Mumbai visit, PM likely to inaugurate two new road projects by MMRDA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate the Santacruz Chembur Link Road (SCLR) Extension bridge and Kurar underpass during his visit to the city to inaugurate two new Vande Bharat Express trains for Shirdi and Solapur each on February 10, Friday.

Both the road projects have been executed by the Mumbai Metropolitian Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

According to sources, a meeting was held on Tuesday between the Railway officials and MMRDA authorities to exchange details of these two projects. If everything goes to plan, Modi is likely to inaugurate the newly constructed projects via digital platform from CSMT station’s platform number 18, they added.

According to MMRDA, only a part of the 3.8-km-long SCLR Extension bridge, which starts near Kapadia Junction and ends on the Western Express Highway (WEH) near Vakola junction, will be opened to traffic.

The entire SCLR project cost is estimated at an approximate Rs 415 crore. The project got delayed over permission for land from the Ministry of Defence (MoD). The work on this project was initiated in 2017 and after nearly five years, MMRDA is set to partially open the bridge for traffic.

MMRDA recently completed the widening and construction of Kurar Village Pedestrians cum Vehicular subway, Dindoshi, Malad, on WEH. Once opened to traffic, the new underpass, constructed at around Rs 25 crore, is expected to provide relief to commuters from traffic snarls.

Earlier, in January, the PM had inaugurated two Metro Lines – 2A and 7 – constructed by MMRDA.