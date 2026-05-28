BJP corporator detained amid Durgadi Fort Bakrid protest in Kalyan

The police detained BJP corporator Mahesh Patil and deployed heavy security in Maharashtra’s Kalyan Thursday after protests by members of the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Shiv Sena over restrictions on entry to the temple inside the historic Durgadi Fort during Bakrid prayers triggered tension in the area.

Barricades were placed on all three roads leading to the fort, and a large police force was deployed in the Lal Chowki area amid fears of escalation.

The dispute centres around the Durgadi Fort complex, where a temple and a mosque are located close to each other. Every year during Bakrid prayers, entry of Hindu devotees to the temple is restricted for a brief period, and namaz is offered on the road leading to the fort.

This year, however, workers from both the Senas opposed the restrictions and demanded entry to the temple during the prayer period.

According to the police, the temple remained closed for around 30 minutes during the Bakrid prayers on Thursday morning, following which protests were held near the fort.

Members of the UBT Sena, led by party functionary Vijay Salvi, staged a demonstration at Lal Chowki area and performed maha aarti and ‘Ghantanaad’ (bell-ringing) protests. Several workers carrying saffron flags and bells gathered near the fort, demanding unrestricted entry to the temple.

After the prayers ended, members of the Muslim community raised slogans, while groups from Hindu organisations recited the Hanuman Chalisa near the area.

The police detained Mahesh Patil after he warned the administration against allowing namaz on roads and restricting the entry of Hindu devotees to the temple. Patil had said that BJP workers would recite the Hanuman Chalisa and Durga Stotra if entry to the temple were blocked.

The Durgadi Fort issue has remained politically sensitive in Kalyan for decades and is closely associated with late Shiv Sena leader Anand Dighe, considered the political mentor of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

In 1986, Dighe launched the ‘Ghantanaad’ agitation against restrictions imposed on Hindu devotees during Eid prayers at the fort. Since then, Sena workers have continued the annual bell-ringing protest at the site during Bakrid.