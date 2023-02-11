scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 11, 2023
Duo stabs woman in Mumbai's Parel, flees with valuables worth Rs 50,000

The local Bhoiwada police have registered an attempt to murder case and are on the lookout for the two accused.

Duo stabs woman in Mumbai’s Parel, flees with valuables worth Rs 50,000
Two unknown persons entered the residence of a 59-year-old woman in Parel on Friday evening, stabbed her, and fled with valuables worth Rs 50,000.

The victim, Smita Malwankar, who was alone at home, managed to pull out the kitchen knife from her ribs and contacted her husband and neighbours, who rushed her to KEM hospital where she is undergoing treatment, the police said. The local Bhoiwada police have registered an attempt-to-murder case and are on the lookout for the two accused.

According to the FIR, the woman, along with her husband Vijay (66), an interior decorator, resides on the first floor of Aaradhna building on St Paul Street in Parel. The couple were out on Friday. When Smita returned home, two men appeared at the doorstep and claimed to be employees of a network service provider. Assuming that it had something to do with their TV connection being disrupted, she allowed them inside. However, as she turned, the duo gagged her, pulled her mangalsutra and asked her for the keys to the cupboard.

When Smita started shouting for help, one of the accused grabbed hold of the kitchen knife and stabbed her in the ribs, the FIR said. The woman started bleeding and collapsed on the floor. The duo then fled from the house.

Based on the victim’s statements, the Bhoiwada police registered an FIR on charges of attempt to murder, robbery, house trespassing and common intention. An officer said that they are scanning the CCTV footage to trace the entry and exit of the duo from the premises of the locality. “We have found some leads about the two accused and several teams are working on the case to track down the accused persons at the earliest. The case is top priority,” the officer added.

First published on: 11-02-2023 at 21:56 IST
