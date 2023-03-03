Who are the duo arrested for trespassing into Shah Rukh Khan’s bungalow?

Two men from Gujarat’s Bharuch district have been arrested for allegedly scaling the compound wall of Shah Rukh Khan’s bungalow, Mannat, and trespassing into the premises.

“The two are childhood friends and big fans of Shah Rukh Khan. They wanted to see him from close proximity after watching the movie Pathaan,” said a police officer, adding that they came to Mumbai on Wednesday night.

Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan in legal trouble as FIR registered against her over property issue

Police identified them as Sahil Pathan, a vegetable vendor, and Ramswarup Khushwaha, who works in a garment shop.

After reaching Bandra, they saw that the security guards would not allow them to enter the compound. So they scaled the scaffolding installed on the bungalow’s compound wall and entered the premises on Thursday.

“As soon as they started walking towards the door of the house, the security guards caught them,” said an officer. Police said the incident took place between 3 and 4am on Thursday.

Subsequently, a representative of Khan approached the Bandra police station.

“A case was registered on Thursday evening, following which the two were arrested under relevant sections of trespassing,” said the police officer.

Advertisement

The two were produced before a court on Friday and remanded in police custody for a day.

Police said they had informed the duo’s family members about their arrests and that they were on their way to Mumbai.